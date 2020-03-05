The tour BTS exceeded Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift | K-POP

Televisa Digital

The tour of the group “K-Pop” visit Europe, Asia and America

After only 72 hours of the tour

BTS

, “Map Of The Soul“surpassing the sales figures of artists such as Ariana Large and Taylor Swift.

The entries for the wanted to experience it for yourself of

K-Pop

exceeded almost twice and he is for sale Super Bowlin the first three days.

The cards began to be sold av, a week ago, and according to StubHub, fans of the group have

BTS

they show how the artist is number one, in the past 30 days, bought by you, from 24 different countries.

This would mean that the excitement at the beginning of the trailer has made, about artists as

: My Chemical Romance

, Bille Eilish, Post Raidsamong other things.

According to information from Forbes, in 2019, BTS was the big seller of StubHub. His tour “Love Yourself“more than 196 million us dollars.

The new tour the group consisting of V, Jungkook, Ji-min, Suga, Jin and RMstarts his next tour “Map Of The Soul“in the next month of april. It starts in South Korea and visit countries such as the United States , Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

These scenarios, you can experience the live material, the band’s fourth album, “Map Of The Soul: 7“this is planned, for the first time on 21.

