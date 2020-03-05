The visits are desgraçando the head of Jennifer Lawrence in the trailer for ‘mother!’

The Disclosure Poster official give you pistam the atmosphere in the new thriller from the Director of ‘Black Swan’.

This is what you are going to see the long-awaited trailer for the The Mother!, the new film from Darren Aronofsky (The Black Swan and Requiem for a dream), published on Tuesday (8. May).

In the series, Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem is the life of a married couple, were only the renovation of the house. The quiet life of the two is interrupted when they begin to receive unexpected visits, shows the routine of the house, head lowered.

The scenario is, worse characters, by the appearance of the other two, played by Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Their presence does not interfere with the character of boston, but, strangely enough, the cause of nuisance for anyone who is a man.

Watch the trailer: