Who is the Sahar Tabar, look-alike, Angelina Jolie is arrested in Iran

Sahar Tabar it is an influencer of iran, has over 30 thousand followers on his Instagram, although it is not someone to follow. The 22-year-old was famous for unusual for your appearance that has gone through a number of changes to make it more like the actress from hollywood, Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is a zombie

Who is the Sahar is Tabar?

To reduce after they follow a strict diet her weight to 40 kg, Sahar Tabar began with the use of contact lenses blue gray, and it seems to have done the lip filler and plastic surgery of the nose, so that it is upside-down. Some people are not convinced that the star of the social media really to the Operation of these ends of the spectrum.

Women also provide the horror, his cheeks sunken, giving the impression of more morbid. It is not known whether the fact that Sahar has changed his face with surgery, or is it just a make-up in combination with photoshop and photoshop elements. For Sahar, the change in your face is an art.

Check out what Sahar Tabar, without the transformation in his face.

Sahar who lives in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is constantly compared to a version of the zombie of Angelina Jolieas well as the fictional character “corpse bride“ in the film by Tim Bourton.

Angelina Jolie is a zombie, the stucco is in Iran for blasphemy

To be a country with an authoritarian government, many are experts, followed, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is accused of violating the local laws. Sahar would be the Tabar has been arrested for incitement to violence and insult to the dress code of the country.

