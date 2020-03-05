Wow! The controversy love, had Shakira Piqué, Who can imagine what? How serious is he?

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
14


Shakira had the exact words in their texts, these people head over heels in love, however their songs despite and dislikes are considered by many as the best for these hard emotional times.

If you know something, make the Colombianin addition to his hips to move, to play, to the minds and hearts of those who hear their songs, but these are the same asked, repeatedly, what could be going on in your life, so he write at all on topics such as “anthology”.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here