You are pregnant Katy Perry?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The interpreter and the actor met in January 2016 at the after party of the Golden globes.

After this meeting, the paparazzi have to capture them again, together on a trip to Hawaii.

After the to keep the romance hidden, Perry, and Bloom ended in March 2017,though that only months later their relationship, and from this point on were inseparable

In February of last year, the couple announced its engagement.

The English artist bat before Perry’s Valentine’s day and then both confirmed the news through the social networks.