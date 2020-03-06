1 – by Steven Spielberg, and Jennifer Lawrence, is the adaptation of the book for a photographer in the war

Jennifer Lawrence (photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The studio, Warner brothers. the company won the auction for the rights to film on the memories of the photographer in the war-Lynsey guitar, a project with Director Steven Spielberg and actress Jennifer Lawrence.

As on Monday announced, the Website Deadline, there were several studios interested in the acquisition of the rights to the book, “It is what I do: a photographer”s life of love and war by various packages, such as the work title, with Reese Witherspoon in the main role, or one of the Weinstein Company, which should deliver in the direction of George Clooney.

Guitar, winner of the Pulitzer prize, and was in Afghanistan during the American intervention after the attacks of September 11, 2001, in the United States.

With his camera, he also took for the fate of the Afghans under the taliban regime, the war in Iraq, the genocide in Darfur (Sudan), and the rape of women in Congo (drc). In Libya, the photographer, kidnapped by the forces of strongman Muammar al-Gaddafi during the civil war.

Jennifer Lawrence, who is selected to play the role of the guitar in the big-screen, it is recording now, “joy”, his new album with Director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, with whom he played straight man on “The bright side of life”.