1 – the Next movie from the X-men, it will be the last of the franchise, with Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that on Monday (23. September), what is the next film in the X-men have their last involvement in the franchise, the mutants of the Marvel universe.

In an interview with MTV News, the actress, who won an Oscar and has said that it is Men as a mutant, mystique, for the last time, in “X -: Apocalypse”. The film has a premiere in Brazil, on the 27. Day in may.

“It is, Yes, the last (I have heard),” said Lawrence, when asked whether it would be the end of his involvement in the franchise. According to the website of the journal “daily Variety”, a character played by an actress, you have an important role in the production.

The actress played the mutant in blue, that you can change your appearance in “X-Men: First Class” (2011) and “X -: Days of Future Forgotten” (2014). She said her Academy award as best actress for her role in “The Good life” (2012).