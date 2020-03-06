AlertaDeEstreno Hopefully the new music video from Katy Perry!

Katy Perry has just released a new single with the title ‘Small talk’, the second world premiere of this by 2019, after the successful ‘Never really over”.

The song refers to the strange moments you experience a few if you decide to terminate your relationship, you are, in this case, in addition to colleagues.

‘We had talks about forever, now it is a matter of climate-correctly / I can’t believe it / We are from strangers to lovers to strangers in the life’, the us sings-34 years.

The subject co-written by Katy Perry, along with Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Johan Carlsson.

Hopefully, the video to ‘Small talk’ then!

