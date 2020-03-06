Angelina Jolie has a brother, also an actor, which is still unknown to the General public

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous Actresses and one of the greatest icons of the beauty of the Film in the world. In addition, she is known for her work on the film, either as an actor or as a filmmaker. The star is also known for his commitment to social causes.

James Haven

The personal life of the actress, it also causes a lot of interest from the public. Many of you know that you will say the daughter of actor Jon Voight, but perhaps it is only those who are big fans of the star of the franchise, “future” who is James Haven.

The port is the older brother of Angelina Jolie. Perhaps the most prominent of the career of the older brother of actress and their colleagues in the profession, was at the awards ceremony of the academy awards in the year 2000.

It is misleading, those who thought that it might be always well-known to have the coveted trophy, or at least contributed to the won, in any form.

For the reason that it has come to the attention of the public, because the boy was at the award ceremony in the framework of Haven, and her sister, the famous kiss on the mouth.

The kiss was to celebrate the victory of the ex-wife. Brad Pitt for his performance in the Film “girl,” won Interrupted you in the category for best supporting actress.

At that time, the world was fascinated by the situation, and this has led to many rumors that Angelina Jolie and her brother were in a relationship of incest.

Over the years, both of which have made statements to the inference to be rejected, that you have any kind of romantic relationship.

Angelina Jolie in a statement on the matter, said that she and her brother are best friends, and he explained that: “it was a kiss, open-mouthed kinky”.

She said she feels disappointed by something that is sweet and properly taken such a degree.

The highest point of a highlight in the career of the James, York, and was the same, what to kiss, as your sister in the year 2000.

In his career, he has guest appearances as an actor in several movies and has also acted as a producer, I had never been prominent, and has been a recognition by the public.

The most famous movie he participated as an actor was in a production of his sister to “Original Sin” (2001).

You have a friendship, a very strong, perhaps due to the fact, both have problems with the missing parent.

Still have reconciled with Jon Voight in the year 2009 and in the following year, it was to forgive time for Jolie, his father for the lack of presence in the childhood of the two brothers.

According to the information on the Website, with cinema, without a career and is relevant to the movie, James Haven, who came to prominence for her activism in the causes of social and environmental problems.

According to the magazine Grazia, the port can also help you take care of the six children of her sister, while in 2017 it would have felt a little overwhelmed by this situation, “the babysitter” of the family, after the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

