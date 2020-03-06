Angelina Jolie is Eternal in the first picture, behind-the-scenes-of-The

With a debut planned for the year 2020, The Eternal it is already in production, and to show a series of photos from behind the scenes TopicExperience for Angelina Joliethe dissemination of what appears to be an ash on the Danube river, suggests the death of a character in the film – check it out below:

Created in 1976, the gods are a race of super-humans created by the alien Celestials, in his visit on earth. However, at the same time, you have developed, and the genetic experiments of the Divine gave rise to the Deviant-a-kind-of-in the face of the corrupt, of his first creations.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao the cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. The film comes out in theaters on 6. November, in the year 2020.