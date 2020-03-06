Anne Hathaway shows the (large) pregnant belly in the event you

MYou are close to a mother for the second time Anne Hathaway has a presence in the main events.

As you can see in the gallery above Actress we don’t have to miss the opening, this time in the new series on Amazon ‘s” Modern Love”, on Thursday, the 10. Day in October.

It should be mentioned that Anne is a part of the cast of the hit series, which will be broadcast on Saturday, 18 October.

A more radiant, with a huge belly of a pregnant woman, so that it appears in the pictures.

It will be recalled that Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam ShulmanThey are the parents of a little boy, the little His three-year-old.

Read more: Amber Rose and A. b. E., the parents of a baby were-young