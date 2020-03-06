Anne Michelle Daibes, in the BUILDING for 50 years: the big screen in the mall, ‘a lesson in geography, and also the impact of the Internet and of the state of Rondônia

In the presence of a journalist from the Brazilian state of Rondônia, Ana, Lydia, Daibes, on the bench and on the tv news-the most famous in the country and led to hundreds of people on the mall, the Old port, on Saturday (21). A large screen was mounted into the food, from the point of view of the news. With Together, we the Holy Ghost to read, and it was portovelhense-took part in the round-robin of the presenters at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the BUILDING.

Since the end of the day, when they were displayed in the call journal in the list, were the people who already have the attention on the big screen. If you and Lydia appeared on the Website was taken over by the thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

The family followed the news, the mounted for the screen, on the shopping center — photo: Diêgo Holland/1

The official man-of-Paula went to the mall with his wife, Kelsilene robinson, and a daughter, Raissa, Argentina, follow-up on the newspaper by the wall.

“I don’t find it interesting, because we expect it from someone else here in the Old port. I made it a point to come with the family,” said the man.

One of the highlights of this edition of the JN was to the point where a journalist from the network of Amazon called the weather forecast. The interaction with Anne Lottermann, Anna, Lydia, reminded of the Chaos that used to be the location of the capital of the Federal state of Rondônia and Roraima.

Based on this, we will use the map, do you believe that there are a lot of people confuse the state of Rondônia with the state? I’m in the area, and I can feel it on the skin, interacts with Anna, and Lydia.

“So, we are going to show on the screen, where a is the area and where the state is,” agreed Anne Lottermann.

For the moment, it was accompanied by the shouts of enthusiasm of those in the newspaper and in the shopping mall saw. And over the internet in just a couple of minutes later, the audience is already practically on the topic.

Anna and Lydia knew NOW, with this “uniform”, but for the television viewers of the state of Rondônia, the benefits of the idea.

“It was quite by chance that such a shot. We have t-shirts to a meeting of the engineering and we had spoke just in time for the Anne Michelle with the wife over the state of Rondônia/the country,” said Felipe, Monclair.

The group has used to see custom t-shirt Anne and Lydia on the news photo: Carrie Mezzomo/ File

The integral shell-type file and the journalist Renato Pereira has also seen a journalist from the network of the Amazon.

“It was good to break from time to time, these errors that occur. The staff is a lot of confusion, so that was nice,” says Lillian on the explanation in the forecast of the weather.

“It is more than well deserved. I had the privilege to work with her, so I know the competence, the professionalism, the responsibility that she has. Everyone loves it, it is very dear to my heart for the whole population,” said Wallace.

The journalist Renato Pereira and his wife Lilian Lima, was attended by a variety of Rondônia, Brazil — photo: Diêgo Holland/1

The manager of the journalism network in the Amazon state of Rondônia, the Large press, the happiness sets in the sense of a team, played by Ana Lydia into the BUILDING.

“It is an achievement that a Person of talent and ability out-of-the-ordinary that you will have for the rest of the round, and at the same time, it ends up being a victory for the whole team, who always fought for high-quality journalism. This is an important success for the state of Rondônia, a professional, said as a talent on the bench, is the most famous in Brazil”.

The family and friends of Anne Michelle Daibes accompanied him were moved to a display in the news — photos: Ruan Gabriel in your Amazon