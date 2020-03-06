Arrested for murder, ex-daughter-in-law, Angelina Jolie, a campaign starts to try to freedom

Amanda Brumfield40-year-old, trying to back out of the prison. She is the daughter of the Billy Bob Thornton – Actor and screenwriter, in addition to the ex-husband of the Angelina Jolie – he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder.

The event was held in 2008 in Orlando, in California. She was arrested and convicted of manslaughter at his God-daughter, Olivia Madison Garciaonly 1 year old. Brumfield was watching her, as the girl died, with the swelling and bleeding in the brain, in a mysterious way.

To be judged and accused for the murder, she was not able to explain the increase of almost ten centimeters into the skull of the game. In addition to this, you will not know how you say it, and painted the nails of the feet, to ask for help. The judge sentenced him for manslaughter, but acquitted him of the charge of murder in the first degree and sexual abuse of children.

After the completion of the eight years of the imposed penalty, it is trying to launch a campaign for his release. “They should have never been sentenced, and I’m not saying it is exactly like your mother,” he says Melissa deBin-parishthe ex-wife of Billy Bob and his mother, Amanda. This was the first of the six wives of Me.

She gave in an interview on the website Radar Onlinehe talks about the situation that led to the arrest of their daughter. “There are a lot of facts that you laid out were allowed to open, on the original study, which are now finally in the forefront,” she said. “The Innocence Project Fighting the case for three years, and we have a court hearing in October, which we hope will finally deliver,” he concluded.

Billy Bob, who is now 64 years old, have no contact with her since he broke away from the society in the 1980s. “It gave me the feeling as if I was banned,” she said in an interview in 2001. “I want to tell you, I have nothing against you. And I love it. He is my father…. I just want him nearby,” he said at the time.

