Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, the most anticipated of red carpet-that’s what the GRAMMY Awards 2020

As the countdown for the 62ª edition of the Grammy Awards 2020 began the night without a doubt one of the musical stars, the whole world is surprised with avant-garde looks the best out of their styles inspire. E! is for a live broadcast for all Latin America, every detail of the big arrival, celebrity highlights of the year.

Alicia Keys re-host in the year 2020, after the presentation of the Grammy-2019, as you are the first woman in 14 years. Before she was present the last woman to Queen Latifah 2005. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated on the Red carpet.

In addition, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Lil-Nas-X, Lana del Rey, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are only chosen some of the big stars that come in, to shock by their outfits, to the big night.



