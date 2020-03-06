Beyoncé shows on your birthday, your new home | PICTURES | Shows

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent the summer of 2017 in Malibu, California to enjoy the sun, the in a rented apartment for which they paid 40 thousand dollars per month. However, in October of the same year, the purchase of a villa in East Hamptons (New York, Usa) was public.

Today the American singer and met with 38 years of surrounded by love, as showed in your account Instagram and in the warmth of his house, and he cost 26 million dollars.

The villa was almost a century ago by Stanford White, MacKim, Mead & White, but has been renovated by Jeffrey Collé, an entrepreneur in real estate in this exclusive area.

The house has a main house and a house, except for visits. The first has an area of 1,114 in m2, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, some with surfaces made of marble and limestone from Verona, Italy.

All for the convenience of the couple and their three children. The kitchen is luxuriously furnished with a stone fireplace from the eighteenth century. In the outdoor area of the main building there is a spa, a swimming pool and a large garden with views of the lagoon, Georgica Pond.

The building for guests measures 167 m2, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. An important indication of the living space that is craft work with wood, which is repeated in all the rooms. What’s more, many of the rooms, and, to the entertainment room have fireplaces.

According to Forbes, the couple has assets of 1,041 million us dollars.