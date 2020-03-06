Brad Pitt reveals the true person that is responsible for the painful break in Angelina Jolie’s world

In the past few years, it was one of the most discussed topics in relation to the life of a Hollywood star: the separation of the couple, the more coverage in the media is at the heart of the film. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, announced their separation in the year 2016, according to a decade.

Now, after many have speculated about what really happened to the actor, 55, pleaded guilty to the drink and to bed. The heart-throb revealed that he had severe problems with alcohol and got into an argument with Angelina Jolie during a trip in the airplane he was on the point of failure. “I have things to the limit,” he says now.

The split was announced shortly thereafter.

Brad Pitt is in the New York Times that he had, at that time, a check on the alcohol, and that he seeks to overcome, even in the meetings of the Alcólicos Anonymously in order. “All the men who sat there, to be honest, in a way that you have never heard of. It was a safe space in which there is very little judgment.”

The divorce was settled just this year. In the last time, you have been assigned to various novels by the Interview.