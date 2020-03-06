Chicago West-daughter of Kim Kardashian, she suffers a serious accident

In a recent interview Kim Kardashian has confirmed that her youngest daughter (whose full name is Chicago Noel West))(https://www.glamour.mx/celebrities/gossip/articulos/cual-es-el-nombre-completo-de-chicago-west/9380)just an accident you were astonished, ran to their parents and he’s forced to carry you to your small, immediately to the hospital.

Girl, 2 years old, fell from a chair on which he sat, in the house of Kim and Kanyebut, fortunately, was quickly supported.

‘Chicago fell from a chair and he cut the whole face. Has a large scar on his cheek, but it is good. To follow things, and you have to learn to pass, in order,’ said the em pointed to the prominent, the famous morning show of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’.

In the same interview, the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ showed how he was just a normal day in your life: ‘The micro-handling, I am to 05:40 to 06:00 PM in the gym and at the end of my routine, starting at 07:00. As you get up then, I’ll Wake you at 07:05 PM, with Breakfast at 07:30 and 07:55 are ready, waiting in the door, everything is micro-driven’, he said Kim Kardashian, confessed recently that your kids have a very strict diet.