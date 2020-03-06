[FOTOS] What is he going to? The special gift-KFC Kim Kardashian

The fast-food chain KFC surprised Kim Kardashian with a special gift: a pair of sandals Crocs-print-chicken.

The entrepreneur is the gift shared on your Instagram through several stories, in which he showed in detail the shoes, and finally, a photo.

Kim visited a franchise KFC in France in February and the restaurant are chicken, what he did, namely, with a message on Twitter for you and your husband, rapper Kanye West.

“I went out and ate Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was wonderful. But not really as a meat all the time, so this is amazing, are Meat, the merger of Beyond, to chicken without meat,” said a new proposal KFC meat vegetables.

A few weeks ago, KFC announced that it is in the summer on the market, together with Crocs, sandals participants in the business.