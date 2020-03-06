G1 – Jennifer Lawrence contacts authorities after the expiry of the photos

Actress Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globe awards

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The actress, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has to examine with the authorities, who would have stolen it and published it on the internet intimate photos of her, a spokesman said here on Monday (1.).

The image of the actress, 24-year-old, who won the academy award for the film “The bright Side of Life” and have started the star of the film series “the Hunger Games”, to appear on the network on Sunday (31). The source of the images, hacking is not very clear.

The images of dozens of Actresses, models and athletes were also posted on the Website. The authenticity of many of them has not been confirmed.

“This is a clear violation of their privacy. The authorities were called and are responsible for a post of the pictures stolen from Jennifer Lawrence,” spokeswoman Liz Mahoney said in a statement via e-mail. You did not say who it was fired.

Model Kate Upton was among celebrities whose photos were published on the web. Her lawyer, Lawrence Shire, referred to the event as “a violation of the absurd” in his privacy.

“We want to prosecute and hold accountable, who to the distribution or reproduction of these images, the obtained unlawfully is, in full,” he said in a statement.

The images were posted on the forum to share images of “4chan”. The website of the British newspaper “the Mirror” means the person who would have done that, the upload of the image, to the receiver of the file, and not the would-be attacker.

She said that the photos had generated $ 120 in bitcoin, a digital currency, but added: “I’m just not able to collect what I had hoped for.”

The “NBC New”s. he said that the images were taken with a hackeamentos account in the cloud, out of the box. The Apple spokeswoman Nat Kerris said in an e-mail message: “we Take the privacy of our users very seriously, and we have investigated, for this information.

A spokesman for the FBI was not immediately available for comment on the case.

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead said on Twitter that the intimate images are published by you online. She said that the photos had been deleted a long time ago.