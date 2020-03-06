G1 – Jennifer Lawrence is the actress the best paid in the world, according to ‘Forbes’

Jennifer Lawrence won the best supporting actress award at the 71st Golden Globe awards (photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The protagonist of “on The bright Side of Life’, Jennifer Lawrence, is the leader in the ranking of the Actresses better paid of the world, with US$ 52 million, far behind the second placed Scarlett Johansson, who received$ 35.5 million in the last twelve months.

Jennifer, the winner of the academy award for best actress in the year 2013, from participating in two of nintendo’s rich benefit from Hollywood today, from the”X-Men” and “the Hunger Games”). It is the most prestigious of her career as the muse of Director David O. Russell, who planned the cast in the drama “Joy: in the name of success,” the arrival of the Brazilian cinema remains at 16. February

Same as weight gain, your bank account, with the agreement of the picture, and he with Dior, J-Law, as is well known, it was not in the vicinity to reach the US$ 80 million, the Robert Downey, Jr, the highest paid actor in the world. It is located next to Jackie Chan in second place on the list of men who have managed 50 million dollars.

Johansson in “Lucy” (picture: Handout)

Scarlett Johansson, for his part, is also participating in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, the success of the action film “Lucy” and the fact that it is in the face of the brand Dolce & Gabbana, and Sodastream accounted for in the last year.

Complete the podium with actress Melissa McCarthy, who encadeou the success of “The spy who didn’t know, the Less” and “Tammy”, and in 12 months US$ 23 million).

The fourth actress to the highest paid in the world, and the only non-American on the list is the Chinese Bingbing is a Fan of that, although it was part of the “X-Men”, earned the most money in a local production of “Bai Fa Mo Nu Zhuan Zhi Ming Yue Tian Guo” and the campaign for Chopard and L’oréal, to add up TO 21 million US dollars.

Anyway, Jennifer Aniston has in the last times of very good reviews for “the cake: A reason to live”, and is married to Justin Theroux, but has not had big successes at the box office. However, the image of the photos of the Aveeno has helped with the sum of US$ 16.5 million euros.

Julia Roberts is in sixth place with$ 16 million and is another example of an actor who had great success in the cinema in the last twelve months, but it remains on the list thanks to their contracts (the Lancome and Givenchy ad, among many others). The actress is trying to sell you a success later this year with the release of the hollywood blockbuster of the award-winning Argentine “The Secret in their Eyes” in 2009.

Angelina Jolie and Reese Witherspoon tied up with a value of US$ 15 million, thanks to his adventures as a Director and producer, respectively, and according to Julia Roberts in the list, the proximity of the “top 10” with Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart ($12 million).