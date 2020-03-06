G1 – Jennifer Lawrence says goodbye to ‘the Hunger Games’ at Comic-Con in 2015

Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Director Francis Lawrence to promote ‘the Hunger Games: hope – part 2’ at San Diego Comic-Con (photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

“Don’t be fooled, the game is soon to end,” says President Snow, Katniss Everdeen in the new official trailer for “the Hunger Games: The hope – in the end”, was on Thursday (9) at the San Diego Comic-Con 2015. The hand of Director Francis Lawrence and the cast of the franchise, the actress has Jennifer Lawrece he took part in a panel on the opening day of the event, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for the pop-culture of the world.

Also on Thursday, it was announced in a new teaser trailer for the latest “Hunger Games” click here to watch). At the San Diego Comic-Con runs until Sunday (12).

“The Hunger games: The hope of The end”, released in the usa on 20. November,, we will shut down the popular series, what the heroine Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer), shows a new revolution against the oppressors Snow (Donald Sutherland).

Remember the other three films in the franchise “the Hunger Games” with texts, links and videos.

The new trailer shows scenes from the capital of Panem, the need to fire, while Katniss, the war, the city, and you will receive all of their relations, of her sister, Prim, who has played it on his day, Plutarch, by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“What I really like in these films that the whole world Jennifer said with the presence of a single continent, and they take up a lot of questions, and a little girl, and put it in your own hands”.

The studio LionsGate, it was very prominent in the “the Hunger Games” at Comic-Con, which takes place in San Diego, California, for the last four years, feeding from the hustle and bustle of the more than 100-thousand fans that go to the fair, movies, and pop culture.

For the franchise, “the Hunger Games”, which raked in nearly US$ 2.2 billion worldwide in 2012, it has helped that also one of the most sought-after in the world. In the same year, she won the academy award for best actress for the Comedy “good bida”.