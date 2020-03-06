Goodbye, Angelina! The companion of Brad Pitt at the Oscars in 2020

This Sunday (9th), the academy awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and Brad Pitt was one of the figures, the most wanted by the paparazzi.

The Actor Mr. & Sra. Smithhave already appeared in the previous editions of the event in addition to Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, this time on my own. After the divorce with the mother of his children, and no one knew who would accompany you to the event.

After several weeks of speculation, Pitt surprised her with a whole new look, and his companion, none other than Cynthia Pett-Dante, their representative in the year 1988.

Cynthia is one of the most important women in the life of an actor, with whom she had a relationship for 32 years, that is to say, from this Interview, he began his career.

In a blue dress, the manager, was sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, and aroused, if the player has won an award for her role in the film Once upon a Time in Hollywood….