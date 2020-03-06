Honeycomb new item in Fortnite, along with a mysterious suitcase

Players have found that the occurrence of two objects, the in a nutshell in Fortnite.

Leakerzy they reached the information about the honeycomb, which worked only as a name. Now you know how it looks.

In addition, a mysterious suitcase, the serve is likely to have succeeded, the players in the new mode, “the Departed”.

Honeycomb in Fortnite

Honeycomb will consume the item. You will most likely see on the map, and will act as, for example, apples or mushrooms. The only question is how Epic will justify its appearance.

The theory works, that it may appear on the map a little bee-house, and it was not confirmed in any case.

The second object is a suitcase. In accordance with the files, in a new mode called the Departed. It is not known that will be used.

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

More information about the things we need to learn in the coming days. Maybe the honey, or the case is together with the Regime.