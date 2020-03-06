How to play the map from Call of Duty MW2 in Fortnite?

Fortnite gives amazing possibilities when it comes to playback of different places.

Epic Games due to the creative mode gave players the opportunity to be in different locations from different games. Recently, the community released their Version of Dust 2.

This time it’s across the map Highrise with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. How does it look?

Highrise from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in Fortnite

One of the developers with the nick name “nellaf” created his own Version of the map Highrise in Fortnite. The effect is really very close, that the players had the possibility to minimize the duel a few good years. We will remind that Modern Warfare 2 was already released in the year 2009.

You can be confused with the Original, you confessed to me yourself. Even if we are talking about wonderful Fortnite, it’s still impressive.

How to play? The Creator mentioned that the Code on the card will be next weekend. All, by constant work on the read-out mode, Search&Destroy. When everything is ready, the recording of the Code on the appropriate island and creative.