In addition to the film, The musical career of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson it is already 52 movies since he started his film career in the year 1994 with the The Guardian Angel (The North).

But the top actress has also decided to follow a different path through the music.

In 2006, she released the first Single Summer.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OgvK3BWIUU(/embed)

In 2008, it came with the single Falling Down.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USiLOQFW3X4(/embed)

In 2008, the first album is the Scarlett Johansson, Anywhere I Lay My Head.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LTTl3-og7A(/embed)

On the same album the track originated Fannin Street in partnership with the David Bowie.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsCGEoshgFw(/embed)

In 2009, the Scarlett he began his collaboration with the singer Pete Yorn Mobile according to the publication The Rapporteur.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lkCw7T911Y(/embed)

In 2009, because another individual came with Pete yorn mobile, I don’t Know What to Do.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3-Z4RTZuWA(/embed)

In 2009, the Scarlett Johansson She released her second studio album The Break-Upconducted in partnership with the Pete Yorn Mobile. The Song Search Your Heart it is one of the highlights of the disc.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kzZwPGDatc(/embed)

In 2009, it came with the single Blackie”s Dead with Pete Yorn Mobile.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyS749-WJOk(/embed)

In the year 2010, the (Ap he took his first song for a movie The Last Farewellthe theme He’s just Not that into You.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9GO5okl6qA(/embed)

In the year 2010, the Scarlett he participated in the album Terrible Thrills Vol. 1the Steel TrainMusic The Series.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JyiJ1YRTt0(/embed)

In 2011, the Scarlett he played A Whole Hourthis is the subject of a documentary film Pigs & Jabberers.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYMRMb3oDts(/embed)

In 2011, he entered into a partnership with the singer Dean Martin the music of Christmas I’ll Be home for Christmas.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QESEUv9k2p0(/embed)

In 2011, the Scarlett Johansson published Bonnie and Clyde with Lulu Gainsbourg.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s38PSh-Y4ac(/embed)

In 2012, she published a voice Summerthis is the theme of the film Days of Grace.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1y15b-BXh0A(/embed)

In 2012, a Before My Timethis is the subject of a documentary film Chasing Ice, Scarlett Johansson it was given to the Oscar as Best Original Song.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qB4UEQzUmWc(/embed)

In 2012, he was part of the album Mammoth Waltzthe The Lost Bayou Ramblerswith the song Coteau Guidry.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWso6TT-rrE(/embed)

In the year 2013, together with the Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett published The Moon Song”)this is the theme of the film Your.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89LwB6erXDI(/embed)

2015, Scarlett Johansson releases for your band The Singlesthe music Candy.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIaojFw4so4(/embed)

In 2016, he recorded his first song on the Disney Trust in Mefor the Film The jungle book, the-Young-Wolf.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEgkBetZY-M(/embed)

Up to the year 2016, Scarlett Johansson he participates in the animation The name of a man who Sings, the Evils Amazes the song All For Free.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10MqDLLxE1A(/embed)

In the year 2018, the program returns to the partnership Pete Yorn Mobile according to the publication Bad Dreams.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YGqrk_81GA(/embed)

Until 2018 Scarlett Johansson he releases the EP Apart in partnership with the Pete Yorn Mobile. One of the highlights of the album, the song Cigarillo.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WELOx2HRWTI(/embed)

Today Scarlett Johansson he makes The Black Widow (Black Widow) for the Marvel Studiosscheduled to debut in may 2020.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Comments

Share