Jennifer Lawrence criticises gender pay gap in Hollywood

SAO PAULO – at the age of 25 years old, and she is one of the greatest Actresses in the world, has already won an Oscar (in the year 2013, on “The bright Side of life”), and drag it into the theaters thousands of people every time that it appears in the movie… and it was considered to be the actress is paid to the best in the world. But, even so, it earns the same wage as men working in the same industry.

“I’m tired, have to find a way, ‘adorable’, to Express my opinion that you need to continue enjoying myself,” he wrote of the actress, Jennifer Lawrence (25), in an article in the newsletter published, organized by Lena Dunham, the Creator and main actress of the series Girls.

They found out that their wages were significantly lower than those of their male colleagues, when e-mails were hacked and published at the end of the year.

“I’m not mad at Sony, I was angry at myself. I don’t have as a dealer, as I have a moment too soon,” he wrote. One of the factors that you “shut down early” was, according to her, her desire not to seem spoiled.

Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow, the 43-year-old actress in “Iron Man,” he said in an interview with Variety magazine, what is the difference between the numbers is painful. “His salary is in the mid-to-measure according to your wishes. If men pay more than women for the same thing, and it’s a bitch,” replied the actress.

In the year 2015, Gwyneth as one of 12 Actresses the best paid in the world by Forbes magazine, with a salary that is approximately $ 9 million. was selected It’s not bad. It turns out that her partner for the scene, Robert Downey Jr, he was the highest paid actor, with an annual salary of us $ 80 million, while the actress and the highest paid, Jennifer Lawrence, received a 52-million-dollars-a difference of $ 28 million.