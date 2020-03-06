Jennifer Lawrence shows why he rejects sex… and the reason why it is a very strange world

In spite of being considered to be one of the greatest temptations, a woman in the world of Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence, the 27-year-old, said that they rarely have sexual intercourse… for fear of infection with a sexually transmitted disease.



The neckline on the character of Jennifer Lawrence, the focus of attention on the red carpet

The star of the franchise, “The Hunger Games”, he confessed that he misofobia or germofobia suffers from a disease that leads to fear of the disease, and come into contact with microbes.

Jennifer Lawrence gave an amazing answer for those who criticized her dress is very bold

To avoid this, according to an interview in the newspaper “The Sun”, but the actress demands that all of your friends, or potential sexual partners, are subject to screening tests for STD before you were at the show.

Jennifer Lawrence, the proportion in tops XXL

In the same interview, Lawrence said that after the end of his last relationship with the Director Darren Aronofsky in October, in the fall of 2017, have not been involved with any other man, and that it will not be having sex until you are liable to a serious relationship.

It should be remembered that, in addition to Darren Aronofsky, the actor Nicholas Hoult, and musician Chris Martin have a relationship with the actress claims to have.