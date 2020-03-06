Jennifer Lopez remembers with grief, her divorce with Marc Anthony

The actress, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez to made strong statements Oprah Winfrey this weekend during the “Vision Tour” leads the tv presenter and entrepreneur entertainment.

Will be the question from Oprah about your hard moments, Jlo revealed that it was his divorce with the salsero Marc Anthony.

“If we was divorciamos time in my entire life. Had failed to feel miserably. I had a check-up, my whole life, and reagruparme, I waited to have kids until 38 and wanted to me of the person I. I felt that it will give you the dignity of my children, they needed. Oh, I didn’t know what to do! I even took therapy, I prayed, I prayed a lot, and I learned to meditate,” said Lopez for “Oprah,” said the medium Tikitakas.

The actress has always related to her divorce with Marc as a little sad, too, because with him, the twins had Max and Emmefrom the age of 12.

.Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were one of the relationships, in the media, at the beginning of 2000, after the divorce from Marc former Miss universe Dayanara Torres, and shooting a wedding with JLo. To separate after 7 years of marriage, the couple decided that in July 2011, concluded with the formalities of divorce in the year 2014. Currently in a good relationship.

During your stay with the journalist, the interpreter, ‘On the Floor’ pointed out that, if he felt the divorce of Marc Anthony, you’ve really failed in life. Their disappointment was for the kids. “Children need their mother and their father, but I thought, my luck is also a part of it,” he said during an interview in front of a capacity of 13,000 people. “I must be good, no matter what,” he said.