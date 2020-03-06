Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy with a very original way and surprise their fans

({“id_post”:153273,”post_title”:”Auu00e1n Yatra almost doneu00f3 record in the hospital a video to Tik Tok”,”short_title”:”THE SUELO”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_sebastian-yatra-casi-termino-en-el-hospital-por-grabar-un-video-para-tik-tok_20200304/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/sebastian-yatra-tik-tok-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:”sebastian yatra tik tok”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:153231,”post_title”:”house roll: spicy cross between the local / u00eda, and the teacher as an advance on the fourth temporada”,”short_title”:”IMPERDIBLE”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_la-casa-de-papel-picante-cruce-entre-la-policia-y-el-profesor-como-adelanto-de-la-cuarta-temporada_20200304/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/casa-de-papel-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:””,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:153092,”post_title”:”Maru Resentfulu00f3 Muerte the language, the death of your bebu00e9, and criticu00f3 Alberto Fernu00e1ndez of their stance against abortion”,”short_title”:”WITH todo”,”post_link”:”/Espectaculos/video_maru-botana-hablo-de-La–de-su-bebe-y-critico-a-alberto-fernandez-por-su-postura-frente-al-aborto_20200303/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/maru-botana-bebe-muerto-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:”maru bite to eat, drink dead”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:153048,”post_title”:”Netflix lanzu00f3 spicy tru00e1iler of u00c9lite 3: sex, drugs, and muertes”,”short_title”:”TREMENDO”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_netflix-lanzo-el-picante-trailer-de-elite-3-sexo-drogas-y-muertes_20200303/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/elite3-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:””,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:153031,”post_title”:”Adam Levine of Maroon 5, is disculpu00f3 with Chile”,”short_title”:”after the polu00e9mica”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_adam-levine-de-maroon-5-se-disculpo-con-chile_20200303/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/Captura-de-pantalla-2020-03-03-a-las-10.10.34-150×150.png”,”imagen_alt”:”adam levine”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:152983,”post_title”:”J Balvin impactu00f3 with the raw in theu00e1genes her new video”,”short_title”:”Promotes the safety instructions in the volante”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_j-balvin-impacto-con-las-crudas-imagenes-de-su-nuevo-video_20200302/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/Screen-Shot-2020-03-02-at-9.11.49-PM-150×150.png”,”imagen_alt”:”J Balvin”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:152941,”post_title”:”Madonna of sufferingu00f3 a cau00edda againu00f3 a cancel a concert”,”short_title”:”Saliu00f3 crying in Paru00eds”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_madonna-sufrio-una-caida-y-volvio-a-cancelar-un-concierto_20200302/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/madonna_84262542_127047752070060_4858320811274760684_n-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:”Madonna”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:152939,”post_title”:”Wilhelmine Valdu00e9s impactu00f3 a resounding change look”,”short_title”:”HERMOSA”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_guillermina-valdes-impacto-con-un-rotundo-cambio-de-look_20200302/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/guillermina-valdes-nuevo-look-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:”wilhelmine valdes new “look”,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:152814,”post_title”:”mourning among the fans of Dragon Ball: Muriu00f3 Luis Alfonso Mendoza, the voice of Gohan”,”short_title”:”a Lot of dolor”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_tristeza-en-los-fans-de-dragon-ball-murio-luis-alfonso-mendoza-voz-de-gohan_20200301/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2020/03/Mendoza-150×150.jpg”,”imagen_alt”:””,”is_subdomain”:””},{“id_post”:152812,”post_title”:”Move the premiere of Mulu00e1n in China due to the coronavirus”,”short_title”:”time indefinido”,”post_link”:”/espectaculos/video_posponen-estreno-de-mulan-en-china-a-causa-del-coronavirus_20200301/”,”imagen_post”:”https://media.canalnet.tv/2019/12/Screen-Shot-2019-12-05-at-4.25.31-PM-150×150.png”,”imagen_alt”:”Mulu00e1n”,”is_subdomain”:””})