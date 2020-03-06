Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and confirm your pregnancy!

Omaigash! The interpreter ‘Roar’ it has us without words, because he decided to follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and we are not talking here of entrepreneurship makeupbut the way in which they hid their pregnancy Is QUÉEE!

A few hours ago Katy Perry Oh, I acknowledge your pregnancy! so coolso, it was about their new single, ‘Never Worn White’, decided to confirm that his mother.

In the video clip, you can see how Katy wear, three different looks, a dress in the color white, a dress made of flowers and to last with a seamless dress can show your beautiful baby bump.

Oh, Czech viedo!

Wooow! definitely not seen vernir, as has always been customary for celebrities to stay top secret your pregnancy, but without a doubt, we are hyper happy for this new Chapter in life Katy Perry and Orlando Boom.

The romantic song is Orlando, which has supported for several years, in all its highs and lows dedicated.

Congratulations, Katy!