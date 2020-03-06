Kim Kardashian makes the bracket for Instagram | Instagram

The businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian, hit the social networks with a photo, on which you have decided the bra only estorbaba now, skip the costumes this time.

The beautiful brunette is the view of the image without a Deposit, none of its charms, only with beautiful white roses, leave a bare back.

The artistic photography is intense comprementa with irada and her beautiful face, you are approaching one of the flowers in the nose.

You are interested in:Kim Kardashian is preparing the launch of its line of lingerie

Look at the bold image of Kim here.

The image is inspired is part of the promotion for his new collection of make-up that arises from one of the happiest moments of your life, the day of your wedding with Kanye West.

¡Follow us on Facebook and get more Show News!

The publication carried out two days ago with almost a million likes and many comments, the wandered more focus on your products, on your great beauty.

Also read:Kim Kardashian: make photos, to buy the line, chicken, KF

Recently, socialite huge stir caused by his snake discovered in order to buy, fried chicken, and even more if it is a video of the famous showed Kiss Cam in a game of the Lakers.

The controversial recording, you will see that Kim wanted to kiss her, her man, and he ignored it, then tried to conceal, wrong time socialite tried to kiss a new account, but this time on the cheek.