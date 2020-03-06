Kim Kardashian proud of the new hairstyle and you are to blame, the appropriation of cultural

Socialite Kim Kardashian again, the main role in a scandal in social networks a new photo published on its official Instagram where boasts, a new hairstyle, but no one expected that the user of the criticaran and directly of the charges of appropriation of cultural.

Kim Kardashianwho won popularity in the middle of the show as the wizard of Paris Hilton and, later, the starring role in a reality show for the channel E!is characterized by a prominent most controversial of the social networks because your actions are the effects achieved are really impressive.

For this reason, it is not surprising that Kim Kardashian you are constantly criticized by the social networks and on this occasion, the prominent American 39 years, has been accused of wanting to take over, African-American culture in addition to the release of a photo of the wife of Kanye West shows wearing your hair through a spectacular braids.

Kim Kardashian receives harsh criticism in the social networks

Kim Kardashian wanted to share with your 161 million fans in Instagram a picture from a photo shoot with the photographer Vanessa Beecroftbut no one expected that the decision of the celebrities want to show their hair braided and caused the anger of thousands of users.

It is known that Kim Kardashian is of European descent, and with Armenia, by her father, because of the celebrities mentioned at every opportunity that arises, and for this reason, the user of the social networks make sure that you only tried to take over, African-American culture to the attention of the Internet.

Even if her husband Kanye West, if she roots, descent, Afro, surfers, and full of offensive remarks, the new and controversial photo Kim Kardashian because they claim their children need this kind of hairstyle, because it seeks only to fit in this culture.

