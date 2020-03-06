Knows the mariachis champeteros Shakira left surprised

The presentation of Shakira in the Super Bowl earthquakes, which are replicated in the whole world. And the existence of a couple of mariachis champeteros is proof of that.

This February 17, the Colombian singer published a video in which he showed how two dancers, dressed as the typical mariachi music, Mexican, in the complicated steps, and you could see the show of the half-time break of the final of the NFL. “Mariachi music to dance Champeta! And I thought that everything had seen!”, Shakira wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

The two dancers put the video first in TikTok, and then in the other social networks. Both are part of the grouping Mariachi range of 1000, has its headquarters in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato; it is called Jesus range and the other is called “Chadbi”, and both shared the reaction of Shakira in your social networks.

“It’s an honor for us to share in the el Mariachi series 1000, and you liked the video. We have with all the love of the Colombians and their culture, admire you, and we always appreciate their simplicity. Viva Colombia and viva México”, written from the account of the group as a thank you to the artists.

The story does not end there, because the two young men to do the refinement of the dance to this, you in your next presentations.

Shakira was in the half-time break of the Super Bowl on 2. February together with singer Jennifer Lopez and musician of the city of music, J. Balvin and Badbunny. But it was the choreography that she responds to in a pace typical for Colombia champeta called, he left behind a lot of comments in social networks.

Two days after the Colombian posted a tutorial on her dance-and since then, the #Champeta challenge they broke in in the world.

