Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber worked in new business on Valentine’s day

Last Valentine’s day, it was for Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber also the day of the “brand” to these two great stars youth of Hollywood, because you leave a little love, and went to work in various business projects.

According to the website celebrity website TMZ, Kylie the brand “Kylie Body” and “Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner presented”, and also his hope in showed you can put this name tons of goodsincluding hair products, the Beauty, creams and perfumes.

This, of course, is nothing new in the least the Kardashians. To register Kylie archived documents brands, which in a lot of different beauty products, including his famous line “Rise and Shine”. Your Empire in expansion also includes “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Hair”.

Kylie was surprised the business world by United States Of Americathrough its successful line of beauty products, which has been specially achieved by make-up, which has brought in the traffic, in different countries, important records for the sale.

The commercial success of the lowest Kardashian, is the result of the cheap commercial management, the first from her mother, Kris Jenner.

New line of products for beauty, Spa and clothing could start Hailey

In relation to Hailey , is reported to have to search, register the brand “HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber”. It seems that booting is a page from the playbook of Kylie because you want to, put this name in products for beauty and well-being.

The wife of canadian singer, Justin Bieberno stranger to the business world. Before he put the documents in October 2018, to lock in its own name Hailey Bieber, you want to use in a possible project of clothing.

The new life of Hailey

Hailey is married to the canadian singer, Justin Bieber, in a civil ceremony, for over a year and have an elegant, religious celebration, and five months ago.

The model in Tucson, Arizonahas kept a low profile, however, according to their marital connection with the Justin prey, the rose starts to take an interest, and, increasingly, on various aspects of professional life, in addition to your new page in a professional manner.

Recently, statements about the medical diagnosis of the canadian singer who has submitted to diseases such as mononucleosis and chronic lyme-Lime. Hailey said that this situation you Association a lot more and learned a whole new challenge.

Your interest in business projects with demonstrations of love of the couple for the last 14. February, than with a dinner in your home, combined with a romantic celebration of the release of the new album music from Justin: “Changes”.

Don’t miss our page in Facebook!!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED