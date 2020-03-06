Maddox, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talks about the tense relationship with his father

Maddox Jolie-Pittthe son of a Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittif a decision on a strained relationship with his father. Maddox he was approached by the paparazzi at the gate of their school in South Korea, and asked whether Brad he would come to visit him at the Yonsei University.

“I don’t know what is going to happen.”“Yes,” he replied, according to video of the In Touch. “What’s done is done.”.

Apparently on the advice of his mother, who is already an expert in the interviews, the young woman moved quickly to the subject and talks about his life in the first year of college. He told me that he lives in a Dorm, you don’t speak Korean and not a fan of k-pop.