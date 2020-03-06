Maddox, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talks about the tense relationship with his father

Maddox Jolie-Pittthe son of a Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittif a decision on a strained relationship with his father. Maddox he was approached by the paparazzi at the gate of their school in South Korea, and asked whether Brad he would come to visit him at the Yonsei University.
“I don’t know what is going to happen.”“Yes,” he replied, according to video of the In Touch. “What’s done is done.”.
Apparently on the advice of his mother, who is already an expert in the interviews, the young woman moved quickly to the subject and talks about his life in the first year of college. He told me that he lives in a Dorm, you don’t speak Korean and not a fan of k-pop.
Brad and Maddox have a strained relationship since the separation of the couple, and in September of 2016. Just a few days before Angelina come with an application for divorce, the actor Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… and his oldest son, who would in a fight, while flying in a private jet, an investigation by the Department of Services for children and families in the Los Angeles area.
At the time, a source told E! The message that the incident was a dispute between the father and the son,” a second source added that the altercation verbally, was the kind of disagreement,” which sometimes takes place between the teenager and the father.”
The two sources E confirmed! The message is that there is no violence during the fight. “There was no aggression and physical contact are inappropriate. It was a discussion, well, a normal family -“.
After the accident, Maddox had refused to see it from the Mall. They finally met face-to-face in October of this year, and in the presence of a doctor.
In spite of the relationship with the father, you have UPS and downs, Maddox is still very attached to his mother. In the fall of 2017, he’s a producer on the film was First They Killed My Father.
The young man said to the people, it was very nice to be with a mom who’s “funny, and easy to work with. It is a beautiful thing”.
