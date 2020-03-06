Miley Cyrus announces return to Australia, it Is Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus he published a video on its official Instagram where was an unexpected journey Melbourne, Australiathe city is the birthplace of her ex – husband, Liam Hemsworth and it has a reason very important to do this.

Miley Cyrus joins the support by the forest fires in Australia



The reason for the trip is not so connected with your ex partner, Liam Hemsworth as some of you may think, but if you have a connection with the Australian actor, with the Miley Cyrus starring role in one of the romances most controversial Hollywood.

Miley Cyrus is 27 years old it binds to the concert for the benefit of the Australian fauna affected by the forest in the last months fires, the World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert invested take place on 13 and whose revenues are in the rescue of the animal world of Australia.

“Through the cover of the australian, @jet.theband, with its classical world, “Are You Gonna Be My Girl in the @world tour Bushfire Relief Concert!…

…I am currently @lilnasx with me!!! Never adivinarás what we have under our sleeves with sequins! Get your tickets now!”, wrote Miley Cyrus in Instagram.

You may be interested in: Miley Cyrus sends the support message on Instagram by tornadoes in Nashville

World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert

Although the ex girl Disney it is not of Australian origin, Miley Cyrus who is going to lead to the opening of the event, World Tour Bushfire Relief Concerton the representation of Nas in the presence of Lil-X.

Besides Miley Cyrusartists such as The Veronicas and SEB Fontaine present Auditorium, Lakeside, Melbourne, Australia this 13.

The tickets will be donated to a fee of 116 Australian dollars, and everything proceeds to the National Fund for support to forest fires of Australia.