Oldest granddaughter of queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall, is a driving ban in the UK for 6 months – Notes – Glamurama

Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of queen Elizabeth II, was a driving ban in the UK for up to six months on Wednesday. This is the daughter of Princess Anne, was more than a year ago by the police, driving at high speed on a road, put in the interior of England, and he has been on the trial since then. Tindall, the 38-year-old drove his Land Rover to 146 km/h on a highway on which the maximum permissible limit of 100 km/h and you already had a fine of$ 1,080 (US$ 4.385 million) for the incident, which is also the fourth-were four points on a driver’s license, he was exposed to 9 points, and 12 points in the document, and only in the last two weeks for the “almost royal” is to get in the position you will be behind the wheel again and again.

Tindall, who pleaded not guilty, while it is still being tried, he received the news of the penalty to Australia, where he has accompanied her husband, the player of rugby, Mike Tindall, on a business trip. The other members of the Royal family, the British through, similar situations in the past: in 2001, the mother-of-Tindall was stopped by the police for driving at high speed, and in January of last year, the Prince Philip, the surrendered grandfather of her, voluntarily, of his license to authorities after he was involved in a car accident, in the vicinity of the official residence of Sandringham, in the North of England, and it ended in tragedy.

It is worth noting that, despite the Royal family tree, Tindall is a Princess, and it can also be known as His Royal Highness Prince can now that Anne has decided not to pass on to the heirs of the bonds, and the obligations are real, and so it is, technically, a plebeia. The same applies to Peter Phillips, the only son of Anne, Mark Phillips. (For The Anderson’s market)