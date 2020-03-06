Pitt remembers the episode that led to the divorce of Angelina Jolie

In the divorce, so the media and the turmoil of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has. in an unpublished interview from an actor to a New York Times article last Tuesday (4 May). The artist decided to open my heart to report that the episode, which led to the end of the marriage, with the actress. The main reason, as it had been, the public and the press, it was his problem with alcohol.

In September 2016, and the former couple have a serious discussion had while I was traveling in a private plane, due to the dependence of the actor. “I have taken things to the limit,”.

The moment was so remarkable that Brad decided Pitt has, “the end”, the connection with alcohol. After the decision to split, she said, she attended alcoholics Anonymous for a year-and-a-half.

“All the men sat there, honestly in a way that you have never heard of. It was a safe space in which there is very little judgement,” he said.

The process of the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie only came to an end in April of the same year. The ex-couple has six children.

The fight for justice

In August of this year, a judge ruled that the actress must allow to visit her ex-husband, their six children the most. The information on the Website of the news American page Six.

There is still no final decision about the custody of their children, but also there, the Angelina you should allow the Interview to have more contact with their children. The actress is the Ex-husband of four-hours-of-custody was in the days of the week and 12 hours on weekends and holidays. In the next test version, the one with a case that is scheduled for 21 August.

According to us website TMZ, Angelina Jolie not to prevent the Interview, watch the children, but it’s not to make an effort to keep the family together. Jolie had a certain influence on the children, and it can be. with the relationship of the Interviews with the child, according to the website There are reports that it, especially the three of you, you don’t have the desire to see their father.

The judge presiding over the divorce has been criticized Angelina for not allowing the children with a touch of healthy children. It is a decision that Brad calls or send text allows messages to their children at any time is. All the children live with their mother in Los Angeles, by order of the court, allowing you to get closer to his father.