Previous 12 season in Fortnite show was already released almost a year ago

How very forward, Epic plans to Games?

Asked how far Epic is planning Games? It turns out that the concept of the 12 season and the whole “Agency” was already released almost a year ago.

Donald mustard in his profile, nothing, then threw nieznaczącą a clue as to what is currently in Fortnite.

Annonce 10 months ago

Donald mustard often players is evidence that the following happens in the game. It came to pass that, among other things, with a Monster, or stock for the water. In may of last year, the Creative Director wrote:

The Agency and the choice is a fascinating concepts. Especially in the context of the narrative…

Then it seemed to be absolutely nothing nieznaczącą message. The players they searched a trailer in the game, despite the news Mustarda. Nothing, but not found. Some suspected that this Trailer, suitable only to nothing.

And it is not surprising, because the Agency should only appear, almost a year later, in the season 12. Today, we know that the players have a choice between the darkness and the spirit, and the main role-playing game of the season a new organization.

It is known that in the coming weeks, the players will change at the expense of his election, “the island forever”. The only question remains, in what way.