Recognize the artistic career of Rihanna Image Awards. The singer always used a mono-chromatic style. The artist used both on-road as well as on the red carpets, which in total looks in a single tone. The bright colors are the best friend of the singer who knows how to take care at every opportunity.

The purple crown, like the color of this spring, the tone, using the singer during the celebration of the 51 edition of NAACP Image Awards.

Rihanna received the award for his groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but also of their history in the philanthropic work.

“My contribution is very small compared to all the work that is done in this world,” he said.

Rihanna was honoured with the award of the President of the delivery of the NAACP Image Awards. While climbing on the stage to the award, the interpreter, Diamonds, said:

I’ll try to keep it simple because, really, that night it comes to me. The target is larger than I… My contribution is very small compared to all the work that is done in this world and the work yet to be done.

Rihanna said, together we can make this world

If there’s anything I’ve learned, is that we only repair this world. We can not be divided. I can’t stress enough. We can not allow the resistance to be filtered out,” said Rihanna, who in the year 2012, she founded the non-profit organization ” Clara Lionel, with the help of which you supports programs for the education and emergencies around the world.

At the beginning of the month of February, announced that the singer would be the award, Image Awards, underlined:

Since their commercial success through the ‘Fenty’, up to his vast experience as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna is the type of character, of grace and of devotion embodies the justice that we emphasize in our prize of the President”.

At the time of delivery of the NAACP Image Awards, the work of the us-American singer Beyoncéhim he handed over the awards for outstanding artist, Album-Highlights and Extraordinary variety, through their work in connection with material-Homecoming: The Live Album.

You may be interested in: Go to Vanessa Claudio friendship with Kimberly Flores