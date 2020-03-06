Rihanna is not pregnant; do you deny that the singer is waiting for you in sweet

NEW YORK.- An interview and a few photos of a desfavorecedor angle, equal to the rumor on Twitter about a possible pregnancy of Rihanna. Well… on the go, we have bad news for their fans, because the singer is not pregnant.

According to information from TMZ, a source close to the famous the rumors, in which it is denied that Rihanna was waiting for a new member of the family.

Rihanna shined in their annual gala, as the brightest room, and that says a lot, considering that the party took part, and many other celebrities.

Riri launched its fifth edition of the annual “Diamond Ball” Thursday night in New York. The party benefited the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel. The organisation helps impoverished communities around the world, funds for education and health.

The host of the ‘Late Night’, Seth Meyers, organized the event with stars such as: Cardi B, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Carmelo and Anthony.

Some of the artists included Pharrell, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and I Gotti.

If there is one thing that is clear is that Rihanna knows how to throw a party of this magnitude.