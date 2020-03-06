Rihanna supported by Juventus in the Champions League

During the fifth round of the Champions League the interpreter ‘Diamonds“it was Madrid, this at the Juventus Stadium to support their team against Atléticothe official twitter team revealed that a small video of the singer shared came to the place.

Similarly, different photos in the last minutes, in which it announced, the singer boasts of his jerseys customized and looks pretty funny in the stadium while supported by Juventus.

The removal of Rihanna from the music

Despite the great success, has managed the artist in the music industry, Rihanna has not released any material, the label by 2016, as targeted to your business; it is the reason why I a few weeks ago, the singer reported on your account of Instagram, the do a break in their musical career.

There is no doubt that, despite the move away from the music, the live singer is just one of the best times of your life, because, in the words of the same, has done it, your emotional stability both as a sentimental.