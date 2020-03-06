Salma Hayek, enchanted with the selfie half-naked on Instagram

Salma Hayek stunned the fans with a selfie from the sexy in her Instagram, where it seems half naked. On the day of the 50 years has shown, in the mirror of your dressing table, it’s all over.

It legendou on the photo, where it seemed that he began to get undressed, saying: “when the party ends.

The image has more than 149-thousand “me” since Sunday (25. May).

“For most of these shots. “Thank you, my God.” “Sexy and gorgeous”. There were a few of the comments that you made.