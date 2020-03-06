Salma Hayek wearing a wig, to participate in the parade at the fashion week in Paris – Marie Claire magazine

Salma Hayek it generated questions about identity in the streets of Paris during fashion week, this Saturday (30.09). The reason why? To change the look and feel. Through a series of suit trousers with pink, she came with blonde hair, in a lecture before the Altuzarrathat belongs to a group Kering – group-of-luxury-during your husband François-Henri Pinault.. But the actress did not make a change to the truth. On her Instagram, she told me that he has a wig, and it showed in the step-by-step transformation.
This is not the first time that Salma is called the attention for a change. At the Cannes film Festival this year, they chose a other hair of the wig is pink with a horse, the tail superlongo. Homelessness!
