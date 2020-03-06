Scarlett Johansson says that in the notes to the Interpretation of the ‘tree, or an animal” was edited – 14/07/2019 – Illustrated

The American actress Scarlett Johansson, has generated controversy after an interview for a magazine in the Ci.

In an interview with the artist David Salle that is available on the official website of the publication, which can be called the Sunday night (14.), the hollywood actress is said to interpret that as an actress, you should be able to, a person, tree or animal.

“An interview with the recently-published before it was edited, a game of clicks, and was largely taken out of context,” said Johansson in a statement obtained by variety magazine.

“The question I answered in my interview with the artist David Salle, he was to confront, for example, the political correctness, and the arts.”

The actress was involved in a dispute, that’s similar to how, in the autumn of 2017, the main role in the film “guardians of the future”, which is based on a Japanese manga to. According to the critics, the role was supposed to be a intepretado by an actress in Asia.