Search and destroy mode is in Fortnite, inspired by CS:GO, which actually makes sense

Fortnite shows that it can without problems play modes with other popular games.

Yesterday in Fortnite, we have a very interesting mode created by the Community saw it for the first time is likely to be really in the game.

In General, modes, social media were just boring and uninteresting. Now, to Find and Destroy, is really useful and with the right development, it can always come back in the game.

And finally, the possibility of Fortnite

Fortnite on his creative mode will be able to reproduce concept, each and every game. Mode Search and Destroy is a translation of the rules for CSGO games from Epic Games. To have here even at the beginning of the game, we have a round of pistoletową, then depending on the results, we can buy weapons or armor.

The main task is pursued either and the protection of the bomb, or to find it and defuse it. Although the mode is not perfect and has his weaknesses, he shows great potential Fortnite. Previously, it was not, it is basically used. A variety of modes, some of which were not, however, in no way supported by Epic was born.

Now, though, as it is, however, to Find and Destroy, in the main menu, the functions have also been added, so that something has to be done of the modes starts in the topic of networks.

Already now the players Fortnite have one of the most popular holiday places with Call of Duty. As a result, you can Search play and Destroy on Nuketown. And those modes can be so much more. It is important, however, that given the normal bonuses in the Form of points XP on our costs, etc.

At the Moment, the response from the Community is positive. This is something other than the classic Battle Royale, the salvation of the world and really a lot of fun. Some streamerzy already have more tournaments for their community, especially in Search and Destroy.