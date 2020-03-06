Selena Gomez dares, and teaches that the photo-intimate

21. October 2019

(16:37 CET)

cSelena Gómez, is located in the best, professional. The artist not to work. Currently, focused in his daily work as a producer. Recently premiere on Netflix the third season Stranger Things and a documentary about immigration. With this work, and their problems of the past, the us had parked her career as a singer, but only temporarily.

His followers have a great desire to see you again on the stage and it seems that it will be something, in short, you can do. Four years have elapsed since Gomez released her last album Revival. The ex of Justin Bieber has not confirmed the return, but there are many references to their social networks.

Last week she published appeared in a picture, where girl and wrote, “we always do blind.” Many of his followers, and successors, started speculation about the mysterious publish. To see the had formed, Selena Gomez gave a different message, the hours. In the new image, Gomez is on a photo much more than the current view and place it behind a black fabric and transparent. Beside her, Selena has written the following sentence “Pink glasses distorted.”

What we are in front of a phrase in your song or track of them? Selena Gomez he likes this game, and was not in accordance with the just one publication. In the third publication has been released, Gomez has published a video without sound you can see that the facade of an old cinema. On the sign we read “I saw the signs and I Ignored it” (I saw the sign and verbal). Also to be mentioned in the publication to Spotify. You want a song name or a clue to his next music?

A new day, the singer will play all of his followers. The artist follows you fill strategically your Instagram photos of her when I was a kid. Interestingly, following the same methodology every day. You can publish up to three photos. On the right side, you can see a couple of pictures with a message, and nothing more. In the middle is a photo of Selena Gomez, the little one with a message and the left will appear, more images to the current black and white with the other clear message. What is slip? Who knows?