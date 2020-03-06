Selena Gomez reminds of the origins and triggers rumors of a documentary about his life

“I must say, that this district has grown a lot and I’m very proud of, because the has allowed him to many of the children have the chance to receive education, what would you say, is that although it is very difficult, it’s worth it. I I was never a student good grades, but I think it’s really important, and I also believe that it is essential to ensure that you are friendly with someone. So, if you see, eat,how s with me, happened to me when he was here, because it is only a question of say ‘Hello’ and support you in school and say that everything is possible for you“added the actress, the it was also recognized, as he grew up, the home where.