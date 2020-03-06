Selena Gomez suffered a panic attack, you Love 2019

EFE

Selena Gomez he suffered a panic attack and anxiety before acting, the Sunday in the American Music Awards (AMAs)was insured E! Entertainment Television.

Gómez the ceremony opened the You lovethe took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with a performance in which they sang their new singles as a foretaste of the album, released at the beginning of next year, which means their return to music after a long break.

The pictures of viral night, were the applause and the screams of Taylor Swift and Halsey between the audience, while Gómez he sang the first verses of his new theme “Look At Her Now“.

It was a performance that said to be very important for the star-latina, a source out of your environment E! Entertainment Television the Gómez he noticed the pressure before you on the stage.

“Selena, he definitely had anxiety and a panic attack, before you leave, and put a lot of pressure on yourself,” said this anonymous source.

After that, the magazine is People published information, which is similar to that of E! Entertainment Television quote from the same source.

According to his services, Gómezseveral times spoke, with his fans and the media about their problems anxiety and depression, published on Sunday a message in your account of Instagram, where she is 162 million fans, the third person in this network, corresponding with the actor Dwayne Johnson).

“It feels good to be back. Many thanks to my team and my fans will be with me. This is all for you and through you. Excited about this new Chapter,” he said.

The participation Selena Gomez in the You love it was one of the highlights on the social networks for a ceremony in the Swift took six awards, breaking the record of Michael Jackson as a person more excellent, in the history of these awards.

Between these six awards, Swift received a special award for “artist of the decade” 2010-2020, a award, with the help of the United icons such as Elvis Presley (50 years), The Beatles (60s), Stevie Wonder (’70s) and Michael Jackson (80 years old).

