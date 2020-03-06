Selena Gomez, we all see the pictures of the wedding of our former

Selena Gomez published a photo on her Instagram appears without make-up, without a comb, wrapped in a blanket, ojerosa, with granite and with lost look. The singer has not feigned, the typical session of face washing, the laying on of usually the celebrities, in which you may wear make-up, but they are perfectly sharp, combed and smooth to the touch. No, Selena is the naturalness is 100%. The photo that you already have more than eight million likes, it is especially noteworthy, because Selena has hung, especially when the photos from the wedding have been released of your former spouse Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the of the media of half the world. In addition to the snapshot, Gomez wrote: “I, all the time”.

The friends have hung on Instagram, the photos with a link instead of in South Carolina (USA). Neither Selena nor no one consumed information, entertainment, escape, of it. On one of the photos has posted on its official Hailey Baldwin, we could see that Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and current creative director of the male line of Louis Vuitton, embroidered in the veil of the sentence: “Until death do us part”.

The fans of Selena Gomez not have lasted to the connection of this photo with the feeling that you have when you get married or have a ex-couple, means a lot to has. Some have reminded him that “it is better without him,” and even you said that you “deserve better”. No one knows for sure whether the singer is of no consequence to him or not, that Justin married you, but it seems that the type of photo you have chosen is no coincidence.

Selena shows, of course, on Instagram. To understand pinched professional photos with scenes from their daily lives and that his life is not perfect also so this is, what in his appearance. Maybe Selena was sad, while millions of people saw the pictures of the wedding of his ex. And if so, why disfrazarlo with a filter?